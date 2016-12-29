The Stream

The Mysterious Disappearance of Former Clinton Foundation CEO Eric Braverman

As the FBI continues its widespread investigation into the foundation, Braverman's vanishing act has the internet wondering and the mainstream media curiously uninterested.

By Rachel Alexander Published on December 29, 2016

Rachel Alexander

Eric Braverman, the Clinton Foundation CEO from 2013 until 2015,  has apparently been missing since October. His absence has fueled speculations in the blogosphere but so far has been ignored by the media. 

Some speculate, with good reason, that Braverman may have gone into hiding after an email mentioning his name was released by Wikileaks on October 22 of this year. In the March 2015 email exchange, Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden told Clinton campaign manager and confidant John Podesta there was a mole within the Clinton Foundation. Podesta in his reply told Tanden the mole was Braverman.

Braverman had abruptly resigned from the Clinton Foundation shortly before this email exchange took place. And then, after the email exchange was made public by Wikileaks, Braverman vanished from the public eye.

This seems like a story that someone might want to report.

The last evidence of Braverman’s public activity was October 12, when he posted his last tweet on Twitter. (Usually he tweets about once a month. His “husband,” Neil Brown, hasn’t tweeted since August, although he rarely tweets.) I left a voicemail on Braverman’s personal phone and sent him an email, but received no response. He is still listed as a lecturer at Yale University and, contrary to some reports, there is a record of his lectures going back several years. I contacted the press office and Braverman’s department at Yale and received no response.

Braverman, the Podesta Leaks and the Clinton Foundation

Craig Murray, a former British ambassador to Uzbekistan and a close associate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, told The Daily Mail that Podesta’s emails were leaked to the organization by a disgruntled insider, not the Russians. Consequently, there are suspicions it may have been Braverman. (Though some of the Podesta emails are dated after Braverman’s tenure with the foundation, if he had Podesta’s password, he could still have accessed his email after leaving.)

Re: Tweet from @JoeNBC
From:ntanden@americanprogress.org
To: john.podesta@gmail.com
 Date: 2015-03-08 19:48
Subject: Re: Tweet from @JoeNBC

Politico ran a long story about Braverman’s ouster in 2015. Based on email correspondence released by Wikileaks, Braverman was apparently hired by Chelsea Clinton to clean up the corruption in the foundation, but then forced out of the foundation by longtime Clinton loyalists; sources say Podesta made him a target. 

In 2011, Podesta’s leaked emails show that Chelsea was aggressively calling for an internal investigation. For example, former President Bill Clinton had raised over $1 billion though the foundation to rebuild 100 villages in India, but only $53 million was spent on the project. Also, Braverman resigned at the time Hillary was arranging one of her notorious “pay to play” deals with foreign leaders: a $12 million contribution from the king of Morocco in exchange for giving a speech. 

#Where’s Eric: Did Braverman Request Asylum From the Russians?

Screen Shot 2016-12-23 at 2.08.48 PM

A Russian blogger reported that Eric Braverman requested asylum with the Russian embassy on October 23.

So far Braverman’s apparent disappearance has only been discussed by bloggers and fringe websites, which often mix the fact that he has gone silent with other unconfirmed claims. For instance, the site WhatDoesItMean.com reported that Braverman requested asylum in Russia on October 23. The information apparently came from a Russian blogger, who reported it in a rambling blog post on LiveLeak. 

That’s pretty thin evidence. Moreover, WhatDoesItMean.com is known for posting questionable news stories. The left-leaning, myth-debunking site Snopes labeled the news site’s account of Braverman as false, but based its judgment on the fact that website publishes false stories. Aside from this circular argument, Snopes provides no independent evidence for its judgment. I contacted the Russian embassy and received no response. So at the moment, the claim that Braverman requested asylum from the Russians is an unconfirmed rumor.

#Where’sEric: Could Braverman be in FBI Protective Custody?

There are also rumors that Braverman is in FBI protective custody, perhaps in exchange for testifying against the Clintons. Sources within the FBI have said it is likely there will be indictments handed down over the Clinton Foundation’s pay-to-play schemes. Senior FBI officials told CNN that the investigation into the Clinton Foundation had never ended and is still ongoing. According to The Daily Caller News Foundation, that probe now involves as many as five FBI bureaus across the country: New York, Little Rock, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Miami. 

Would the FBI have hustled Braverman to safety once it was known Podesta had pegged him as a mole? This theory seems plausible, given what we know. But there is still no independent evidence of it.

All Questions, No Answers

If Braverman is in hiding to protect his life, is it because he leaked the Podesta emails to Wikileaks, and/or is he preparing to testify against the Clintons? The one thing we know is that Braverman has disappeared from the public eye, and that neither he, his “husband” Neil Brown, nor his family, nor his Yale employers, has made a single public statement to dispel the speculations.

 

The hashtag #WheresEric has been started on Twitter. Follow Rachel on Twitter at Rach_IC.

  • Gary

    LOL! The list of people the Clinton’s don’t want available to comment is long. And old. This stuff is commonplace in the Clinton’s existence.

  • Paul

    He’s vacationing with Jimmy Hoffa

  • Chip Crawford

    Okay. Now, how about the DNC staffer (forgot name) who was found shot dead in the street near his home in Washington, D.C. in the early hours of the morning, not long after the initial Wikileaks that revealed the Sanders treatment. It’s not the same person. This staffer one is better looking, but young, and it happened in the spring or early summer. Not long after that, Julian Assange offered a 5 figure reward for information concerning his death. There was a little flurry some later about investigating it, but that’s all.

    • Ashley West

      Seth committed Arkancide. Poor man associated with very bad people.

      • Chip Crawford

        No Arkansas connection there. Odd gun selfie that shoots yourself in the back, maybe?

        • Lanceman

          The ‘Arkansas’ connection is the head of the enterprise, one William Jefferson Blythe Clinton, my former governor, from Hope, Arkansas.

    • RunTrumpRun

      man who subpoenaed Clinton & found dying in his bathroom and a lawyer who weirdly dropped a barbell on his own neck right before taking a deposition !!! coincidence I reckon.

  • BTP

    How much would it take for me to go on permanent vacation in Tahiti or someplace? On the other hand, Walt White decided to cut costs by murdering a dozen associates rather than keep paying them. On the other other hand, who would trust Comey if you thought your life was in danger from the Clintons? Isn’t he the very last person you would run to for help?

    Thus: he is holed up in Mar-a-Lago in a nice-but-not-luxurious room. Comped.

    • Paul Burgett

      LOL

  • Dean Bruckner

    Clinton body count, I’m thinking. Many god protect him so he can repent and testify to the truth.

  • Paul Burgett

    The Clinton body count rises.

  • Ashley West

    He committed Arkancide.

    • galocke

      I call it Fostercide, but that’s just me.

  • faithntrust

    Doesn’t Chelsea Clinton realize that her parents ARE the corruption within the foundation?

    • Rachel Alexander

      Weirdly, I think she did. Not like she was perfect.

    • RunTrumpRun

      When Outside Audit was finished she was furious this “Doug Band” had acquired so much of her “Daddy’s money”! Not a word about 6% only going to their “charities”. The Poor are big money makers.

    • galocke

      She’s in line to inherit the entire empire. So you think she’s likely to raise a ruckus?

    • Paul

      Sure she does, all the more reason to find some lackys to take the falls.

  • UlaireToldea

    Perhaps he has came down with a bad case of the Arkansas Flue?

  • Bocomo taxpayer

    I don’t think he’s dead because his family would be squawking. Either in custody of FBI or in hiding is the more likely. He must be in contact with his family though or they would be raising cane. Once again though, if the MSM would do their job, they would be asking the family, Yale, RKR, Neil Brown and “the Clinton foundation where he is. If he is just laying low, then they are idiots for allowing this speculation to continue, but this also is unlikely because this man was a partner in McKinsey & Company and Brown is high up in KKR who had the KKR global initiative which is tied to the Clinton global initiative. If I were Braverman I’d be very concerned for my safety right now.

    • RunTrumpRun

      his Mother has posted a reward for any information.

      • Bocomo taxpayer

        Oh, that’s not good. I worry about that boy now.

      • Andre Linoge

        Link?

  • m-nj

    Hey, thanks for calling out Snopes for their poor debunking practices… the same type of “debunking” they did with the ongoing “pizzagate” issue (also with ties to Podesta, Clinton, and crew). I am not 100% sold on the pizzagate thing, but there is way too much coincidence and odd information to just say it is a bunch of crazy conspiracy nuts looking for attention. And we know huge pedo rings were just busted in the last few months in Canada and Norway (although, oddly, the previously published news stories have been scribbed from the NYT and Washington Times websites… very odd indeed).

  • igotplans2

    A friend of a friend knows Eric personally, and she claims to have seen him at a theater performance a few weeks ago in NYC. She didn’t get a chance to speak to him, but says it was definitely him. Her sense, knowing his patterns, is that he’s just laying low for the sake of his safety, and that neither he nor his family members plan to acknowledge the questions or rumors, with the hope that interest will soon die down.

    • josco

      That seems naive. Interest will only increase.
      Does he think his safety will increase as time goes on? That he can emerge b/c Clintons won’t be angry anymore?

    • GreyGeek77

      Why “lay low”?
      Is it because the Left is not the tolerant, inclusive, diverse and morally upright it claims to be? Or, is he really in hiding because he doesn’t want to end up like Seth Rich?

  • Anyone see Prof. Donna Brazile, lately?

  • Clarence Moore

    How many people have to die or disappear from the Clinton’s personal and professional lives before there is an investigation started??

    • azsxdcf1

      Really! And where is the outrage? How can we just sit back and argue about homos (as above)? Where is teh outrage about the term “Arkancide?” Where are the TRUE journalists? (thank YOU Stream for writing and publishing this article about this missing man – I didn’t see any mention on the Wall Street J, or the New York Times) How jaded have we become? Where are the POLICE and Law Enforcement?

      • Clarence Moore

        Hopefully Trump will blow it all wide open!

        • Franz Glaus

          we must help him do this.

    • josco

      Hopefully Trump admin will begin the fight after Jan 20. Sessions isn’t the relativist AG that we currently have.

    • Franz Glaus

      … and who’s going to investigate? The corruption is SYSTEMIC; which is why the Trump election is such a HUGELY important victory.

      • Clarence Moore

        Not going to get an argument from me on that point!! People wonder why FBI Director did not press charges against Hillary but it is clear that Loretta Lynch was not going to pursue an indictment against the Clintons!! When the story on the emails and Benghazi broke, Lynch said she would not allow an indictment against Hillary but later said that she would follow the FBI’s recommendation. Then the day before the FBI findings were announced, Bill sat on a private jet with Lynch and had a 39 minute conversation about “grandchildren”!!!! Yeah, it is systemic!!!

  • Thank you all for the hilarious comments… yes, Clinton is blood thirsty. WE CAME… WE KILLED…. who says such things with glee on their face? Someone who loves killing. I worked in intelligence and am covered in blood and I can tell you one thing, I was never gleeful about it afterwards. People like that are terrifying to me. Mad dogs. I did not much care for Trump but the war mongering Clinton scared me enough to stay away from voting this year. The body count behind the Clintons has grown enormous. I learned thought that are two sets of laws, and they are pretty much above the law. Most people of that ilk are people the press never mentions, though…. you would be surprised how many people are in the families and secret societies and intelligence agencies who kind of war behind the scenes are above the law — the cops are one organization within these power groups, though fairly low… but they go along with letting each other get away with about anything. I think this is why pedophilia is accepted by the elite, and sexual slavery, and all the other intolerable acts that we see. Clinton riding on the LOLITA EXPRESS with the pedophile Epstein, who flew too many powerful men out there for anyone to ever prosecute those people who are known to have flown to his private island to have sex with underage boys and girls… that is just the way things are. There is a resistance to all of the oligarchy, though they are concentrated mostly on stopping a huge genocide the elite has planned. I know occasionally things I say can sound a little far fetched, but my loyalty oath, which was forced on me, and I was drafted into intelligence as well… is something I will break only to a certain degree. I know better than to think exposing evil will stop it. I am a firm believer that this government is illegal, and needs to be fought….. but no one gives up power without a real fight. And I have been involved in the very bloody side of revolution and …. people bandy around the word, but they have no idea how terrible a revolution would be in this country… and this is one reason all the groups seem to agree that keeping a lot of things secret is best, so as to not frighten the sheep. If everyone in this country knew what I know, probably ten percent would go mad, twenty percent would head for the hills, probably five percent would actually revolt…. and the rest would try to pretend nothing was happening,

    • faithntrust

      WOW! Just WOW! I would like to know what you know – or would I? No doubt, our nation needs to know.

  • Christopher Hull

  • The Oatmeal Savage

    Who did the Clintons have whacked today?

  • Kimona

    Another Obama/Clinton person murdered to shut them up.

  • The go-to man on this is George Webb who has been tracking “Where’s Eric Braverman #1-67″daily on Youtube, with a wealth of knowledge about what’s going on at Clinton Foundation.

    • WJM

      This is so f*cking idiotic. He is teaching at Yale. Perhaps the writer might want to consider furthering her own education. Someone not tweeting is not the same as “missing.” Someone not responding to an uncredentialed “journalist” is not the same as “missing.” If you want to find Professor Braverman, his spring class will be meeting on Thursday nights and Friday mornings starting the week after MLK day. Check the f-ing course catalog and if you have REAL questions then show up on campus and ASK THEM. And F*** George Webb and his conspiracy theories.

      • Why is that fact that he is listed in the catalogue for a Spring class any evidence that he is not missing. Wasn’t he supposed to have been there a few weeks ago? Was he?

        • WJM

          When you agree to start a new class the week of January 17th, you’ve have prepared for it and you’ve scheduled it and the school has assigned credits for it, and your supervisor has approved it, and your description has been added to the course list, and the registrar office has assigned students. It’s quite the operation. Or do you think they picked his name out of a hat and hope he shows up? Do you know how much people pay for an education at Yale? Your version wouldn’t go over too well. 🙂

          • Are you simply attacking my reasoning, in which case I must ask when the catalogue was created. Or have you actually heard from him lately? Even if he’s merely ‘laying low’, clearly many folks may speculate as to why.

          • void psychosis

            Why are you so g*dd*m happy you liberal freak?

            “The entire history of the graphic flux goes from the flood of sperm in the tyrant’s cradle to the wave of sh*t in his sewer tomb – “all writing is so much pig sh*t” (Artaud), all writing is this simulation, sperm and excrement.”

            Deleuze & Guattari, Anti-Oedipus, pg 211

          • softunderbelly

            I don’t think that class catalogs are printed session to session. I would suspect that this catalog was created and printed sometime during the summer for distribution in August (the beginning on the new school year) with carry over classes for the Spring session printed at the same time. Remember, a lecturer would have to apply for the job, be vetted, accept and MOVE to Yale (or wherever) and be ready to teach. This does not happen from semester to semester. So, it is very possible to be listed for a class and then not being able to attend. We’ll see in two weeks.

      • WJM

      • auntgiddy

        Here’s the online course description…interesting…non?:

        “Every public leader must make choices that challenge his/her code of ethics. Sometimes, a chance of life or death is literally at stake. How and when should a leader decide to let some people die or explicitly ask people to die to give others a chance to live? Other times, while life or death may not be at stake, still a leader must decide difficult issues: when to partner with unsavory characters, when to admit failure, when to release information or make choices transparent. This interdisciplinary seminar on Ethical Choices in Public Leadership will draw upon perspectives from law, management, and public policy in exploring how leaders develop their principles, respond when their principles fail or conflict, and make real-world choices when, in fact, there are no good choices. Permission of the instructor required. Attendance of first session is mandatory…”

        Wonder if Mr. Braverman has first hand knowledge of “life and death ethical decisions”? Eh…

  • Abbie Normal

    Nice job Rachel Alexander. Back in the old days, the mainstream media would’ve been reporting on this. Thanks for good work.

    • WJM

      The mainstream media knows the difference between not answering Rachel’s phone call and “missing.” See my tweet below. His next class starts in 3 weeks. Stop embarrassing yourselves with lunatic conspiracy theories! lol

      • FranklinWasRight

        She said he had disappeared from “public.” It is a distinction, whether you want to admit it or not.

        • WJM

          Who are you kidding? The article describes him as “missing,” talks about his “disappearance,” speculates that he’s “in hiding”…all because he hasn’t been posting on twitter and the Yale press office didn’t return some lady’s phone call (if we take her word for it that she even made the call). He’s been working at Yale. This is their winter break. Braverman’s next class is in their spring course catalog—from that you can surmise that he is in touch with his employers. This article is complete nonsense.

          • void psychosis

            What’s so Happy about 2017? It started off with a terrorist attack in Istanbul, killing 39 and wounding 70

            Oh right, I forgot, you’re an American who probably can’t find Istanbul on the map

            “Sh*t on your whole mortifying, imaginary, and symbolic theater!”

  • EmSch

    Rachel, this is a ridiculous article. It’s just speculation and the fact that you’re trying to start a hashtag gives you away: You don’t want the truth, you want to go viral. If you wanted answers, you would go to his workplace. Yale is not a closed campus.

    • Feels Bad, Man

      Call Yale and tell them to take his face off a milk carton. He’s been there with Elvis and Bigfoot.

      • TKL

        Next class is “Innovation in Government and Society,” class # 21744-01. Apparently, Rachel Alexander doesn’t know how to check a course catalog. Should be easy enough to find him when the semester starts in a few weeks. That is, if there are actual questions for him beyond “Why aren’t you and your husband tweeting more often?”

        • Feels Bad, Man

          Your homework assignment is to report back to us when the man who has been missing since October shows up for his class.

          • WJM

            …or maybe we could leave the on-campus stalking to the woman making $$ off this demonstrably false conspiracy theory? How about it, Rachel?

          • Feels Bad, Man

            You ignore that the man hasn’t been seen in months.

          • Franz Glaus

            Don’t bother the “skeptics” with the facts.

        • Al Perrotta

          We have checked with Yale repeatedly and reached out to Braverman personally, including via one nationally-known academic who’s not likely to get blown off. We are absolutely cool with the notion, and have expressed as much, that the guy’s chilling someplace and all is well. Unfortunately, Yale’s reaction has not been in keeping with “Chill out, he’ll be here next semester.” Show me the Facebook pic of Braverman partying up New Year’s Eve. L’Chiam! But let’s not pretend for a second that it’s not unusual for the CEO for the Clinton Foundation forced out by Clinton insiders disappears from public eye after being outed as a rat by Clinton’s top advisor, a man who at the time of the WikiLeak was — according to polling and widespread assumption — two weeks away from an election that would make his partner in crime the most powerful woman in the world.

  • blakeNaustin

    There is little doubt what happened. Bill & Hillary have killed off another political problem. These two have done far too much to spend the rest of their lives in prison. They should be executed for their many crimes. The far left media conveniently ignores it.

    • TKL

      Blake, he’s teaching at Yale. No worries about a murder going unreported.

      • CatsEyeView

        You know this for a fact?

  • Jarath Hemphill

    Just want to point out how disturbing it is that you put husband in quotes…

    • FranklinWasRight

      Way more disturbing than a politically connected man who is involved in a scandal disappearing, right?

      • WJM

        He didn’t disappear Franklin. He’s lecturing at Yale. He’s just not posting on twitter. Yale is not in session right now, which is probably why this writer didn’t get a call back on December 29th.

        • Tom Tom

          We’ll see if he shows up for classes. I would bet he won’t show.

    • Tom Tom

      Its his “husband” because the Bible says it ain’t his “husband.”

    • Actually, many people find it disturbing without quotes. Disturbing is really no big deal tho.

  • W. Roberts

    Most likely Eric Braverman sleeps with the fishes. And if so this isn’t remotely funny. The entire Podesta emails that alludes to pedophilia ring that through the Clinton Foundation snapped up untold numbers of orphaned children from around the world for sex parties with adults such as Jeff Epstein, Podestas, James Alefantis and no doubt the Clintons and Obama himself. Not the first time this stuff has come to light … and squashed utterly by those high up in the Reagan White House.

    • sophiepeaches

      Why is NO ONE covering that? I paid little attention to it, then got curious, so watched a YouTube video entitled #Pizzagate. I have heard it has been removed, don’t know. What they allege is stunning and the facts are undeniable. (Pedophile logos on their signs, logos change after leaks come out, Podesta’s emails in obvious code, sick, sick art on walls and owned by both Podestas’, but not a peep anywhere.)

  • Haley Evans

    Is there seriously a debate going on in the comments right now re: the fact that a word is put in quotations? FFS we all know what happens to anyone who goes against the Clinton Machine. Dude hasn’t been seen in MONTHS – just like Assange – THIS is the issue- not the use or misuse of punctuation. Good God.

  • Tom Tom

    If he did actually release the emails to wikileaks, he should have had a plan in advance. Going to the
    politicized FBI would be a mistake. I hope he’s ok.

    Snowden had it right.

  • The Deplorable EtoculusDei

    He’s dead.

    • sancarlo

      Absolutely. What would this be in the Clintonista dossier? Number 65 or something? The Clintons do not tolerate failure any more than Al Capone did.

  • TrickleUpPolitics

    He went into hiding after Seth Rich was murdered. Connection? Or prediction?

  • LoneStarDead72

    My god I hope he is okay. How Hemingway-esque a name….Braverman….Never was there a Braverman to be found.
    Pun intended.
    These people are so evil….do you all see what they do in our names?

  • gigi4747

    I like that you put “husband” in quotation marks.

    • swimologist

      Exactly

  • Paddy Bauler

    Hmmm, this could be interesting. If he’s alive what else does he have on lying hillary, or podesta.

  • Pyrran

    He’s face down in a ditch somewhere. Dems don’t take prisoners.

  • See? Cover ups kinda WORK for hildog!! (She Learned from Nixon! )

  • Osamao

    Clintons and dead bodies?……………..What’s the news here?

  • Carli

    prob hiding in a shallow grave.

  • John

    Very sad. I think more people were actually happy that satanic commie witch and rapist slick willy are not going back in the white house than Trump actually winning the election.

  • Donold

    clock is ticking, any eric sightings yet?

  • DemocracyRules

    Think like a totalitarian. When the news is censored, the best info comes from what is left out. All ex-communists know this. The absence of MSM mentions of Braverman’s disappearance is prima facie evidence that (1) the MSM knows something, (2) they are withholding the info for political reasons.

    The absence of comment by his ex-husband is very informative. If my relevant other disappeared, I would shout down the city to find them. The ex-husband knows where Braverman is, and he is not grieving. Ergo, Braverman lives.

    So we can conclude that Braverman has reason to hide, and it almost certainly involves malfeasance by the Clintons. The worst Clinton malfeasance is #pizzagate. It’s huge, and it stretches all the way to New Zealand. The Prime Minister there just resigned for reasons unspecified. He was entangled with the Clintons, pouring at least $12 million in NZ revenue into their foundation. And he has his own secret scandal called #Cherry-gate. It resembles #pizzagate.

    My guess is Braverman is in India. Pondecherry, perhaps, or the West coast of India.

