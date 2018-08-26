The Stream

Major Archbishop: Pope Francis Covered Up Sex Abuse, Must Resign

An interview with the author of The Dictator Pope

By John Zmirak Published on August 26, 2018

John Zmirak

You’ve probably seen the blockbuster reports. The Vatican’s former ambassador (“nuncio”) to the U.S., Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, has broken the silence around Pope Francis’ tolerance of sex abuse. In a blistering letter released on Saturday, Viganò named names. He showed us where the bodies are buried.

Viganò testified that Pope Francis knew that former Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick had molested seminarians. He explains how, where, and when Pope Francis was told of it. And as he did in previous abuse cases, Pope Francis did nothing, even siding with the accused. (Recall that one of Francis’ big boosters in his rise to the papacy was the scandal-befouled Cardinal Danneels of Belgium. Francis plucked him out of disgrace after taking power.)

Help us champion truth, freedom, limited government and human dignity. Support The Stream »

Viganò notes that former Pope Benedict XVI learned of McCarrick’s crimes — and slapped McCarrick with harsh sanctions. Pope Francis took office, and lifted them. Viganò also points to a cabal of pro-gay clerics advanced by Pope Francis. They likewise had to know about McCarrick’s sins and crimes, but said nothing. In fact, they became his allies. Viganò names cardinals Francis minted. They include Kevin Farrell (of Dallas, now at the Vatican), Blaise Cupich of Chicago, and Joseph Tobin of Newark. Also complicit was Francis ally Francis Wuerl of Washington, D.C.

Wuerl is now under pressure to resign. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s report exposed his shuffling of sex abusers. Likewise his payment of hush-money to a molester priest in a kiddie porn ring.

We urge you to read the letter yourself. In a church known for secrets and collegiality, it’s a shockingly candid cry from the heart by a long-time high-ranking bishop. And it culminates with Viganò’s unprecedented call for Pope Francis himself to resign.

Pope Francis, consulted by reporters about the letter, was uncharacteristically quiet. He said he would not comment on its contents, inviting people to judge for themselves.

For insight, The Stream interviewed papal biographer Henry Sire (“Marcantonio Colonna”), author of The Dictator Pope

 

Which of Pope Francis’ actions, as Viganò reported, do you consider morally most troubling and why?

Abp Viganò’s indictment is so wide-ranging. It is difficult to pick out points. Perhaps the one we most need to pay attention to is the way Pope Francis, after his election, made Cardinal McCarrick his trusted adviser. Alongside, of course, with Cardinal Rodriguez Maradiaga. Abp. Viganò makes clear the truly evil regime that Cardinal Maradiaga is running in his own archdiocese. Aside from that, Viganò’s accusation of Francis himself is unequivocal. He speaks of “the grave, disconcerting and sinful conduct of Pope Francis.” He asks, “How many other evil pastors is Francis still continuing to prop up in their active destruction of the Church!”

Henry Sire

Henry Sire

Can you tell us about Abp. Vigano? Do you know him — can you speak to his reliability as a witness? What does he risk by saying all this?

I don’t know Abp Viganò personally. But I would point out that he suffered as early as 2011. Then he was Secretary of the Governorate of Rome. He was dismissed when his efforts to reform the Roman bureaucracy proved inconvenient to his superiors. His appointment as papal Nuncio in the United States was a form of exile to punish him. Both those posts gave him an unrivaled position to see from the inside the abuses he is exposing. He is now retired and therefore able to speak out freely. But there is no knowing what retaliation he may suffer.

 

How credible do you find these accusations? It appears that former Pope Benedict has confirmed the key assertion, regarding McCarrick.

Abp. Viganò is saying what those who watch Church developments have been observing for a long time. But he adds invaluable insights of his own. I wish that Pope Benedict would see it as his duty to confirm the other things that Abp. Viganò says, so that we may hear the truth from the highest authority.

Pope Francis has deliberately surrounded himself with morally weak people because of the hold it gives him over them.

Pope Benedict, late in his reign, ordered a massive investigation of homosexual networks in the Vatican. He received the 300+ page dossier, read it, and shortly afterward resigned. Does Vigano’s testimony throw any light on his likely reasons?

The dossier you mention related to the situation in the Curia. Abp. Viganò is concerned more with that in the United States. Suffice it to say that Pope Benedict resigned in the hope that his successor would clean the Augean Stables. In fact the opposite has happened: Pope Francis has allied himself precisely with the most corrupt elements in the clergy, both in Rome and in the whole world.

Help us champion truth, freedom, limited government and human dignity. Support The Stream »

Isn’t the Vatican obligated to lift the veil of secrecy and make that dossier public, if it ever wants to regain our trust?

If we have a genuine reformer as the next pope — and if we don’t the Church is headed for utter disaster — his first priority must indeed be to let in the light of day on this and all the other aspects of the corruption with which the Church is riddled.

 

It seems that many of the leading cardinals whom Francis appointed or advanced — Tobin, Cupich, Farrell, Wuerl — are tied to McCarrick. How plausible is it that all of them — as they are claiming — were ignorant of his record as a molester?

Totally impossible, as Abp Viganò says quite clearly. He explicitly accuses Wuerl and Farrell of lying shamelessly.

Francis is now reaping the fruits of his own methods. The more tricks he tries, the more he enmeshes himself. A wholly unscrupulous man in the Chair of Peter may survive for a while, but in the end he will bring himself down.

It appears that at around the same time Pope Francis was lifting all penalties against Cardinal McCarrick for molesting seminarians, he was also preparing a document that condemned air conditioning as sinful. A week after the McCarrick revelations, Francis announced that he was changing Church teaching on capital punishment. What should we think of such a pope?

That, to use Abp Viganò’s words, he “is abdicating the mandate which Christ gave to St Peter”. As I argue in The Dictator Pope, Pope Francis has staked his whole pontificate on playing for popularity with the secular media. He tells them what they want to hear. So they praise him unreservedly. It is a slick, cynical strategy. But unfortunately for Pope Francis, he has now run into an area in which the media are capable of turning against him.

 

Many were scandalized when, back in May, Pope Francis reportedly told a young man that God had “made him gay.” But this young man had been molested at a formative age by a priest — a priest whose protectors and enablers Pope Francis had promoted, scorning the testimony of victims, including that young man. What do you think Pope Francis should say to the young man whom Cardinal McCarrick baptized with his own hands, then later molested?

To say that God makes anyone sexually perverted is as misleading as to say that He makes people alcoholics or kleptomaniacs. The Church’s teaching on this subject has been subverted by false pastors, and by no-one more than Pope Francis in his repeated pronouncements on the topic.

 

dictator pope2_

If they’re verified, how do these papal actions by Francis fit the personal style you described (in The Dictator Pope) going back decades?

As I have described, Bergoglio throughout his career has followed a consistent policy of inaction when cases of clerical corruption are reported to him, and he has deliberately surrounded himself with morally weak people because of the hold it gives him over them. That is why the revelations made by Abp Viganò are completely in character.

 

What are the prospects that Pope Francis will resign, as Abp. Vigano called on him to do? If he doesn’t, what actions should we expect? What would be in character for him?

It will certainly not be in character for Pope Francis to go easily. We can expect him to look for a way of deflecting the scandal, as he did in the case of the Chilean bishops, who resigned en masse for a blunder that was his alone. But we need to realize that Francis is now reaping the fruits of his own methods. The more tricks he tries, the more he enmeshes himself. A wholly unscrupulous man in the Chair of Peter may survive for a while, but in the end he will bring himself down.

 

Do you think that cardinals implicated in this scandal should be permitted to vote in the next papal conclave? Should the conservative Italian government ban them from Italy to prevent that appalling scandal?  

Many of the College of Cardinals are morally discredited, but I don’t see any likelihood of their being excluded from the next Conclave. Let us pray that the majority of the cardinals are responding to this disaster with the shame and the desire for reform that any decent person would feel. Shame at having elected Bergoglio in the first place, and desire for a reform which he was elected to introduce and which he has so signally failed to deliver.

Print Friendly
Comments ()
The Stream encourages comments, whether in agreement with the article or not. However, comments that violate our commenting rules or terms of use will be removed. Any commenter who repeatedly violates these rules and terms of use will be blocked from commenting. Comments on The Stream are hosted by Disqus, with logins available through Disqus, Facebook, Twitter or G+ accounts. You must log in to comment. Please flag any comments you see breaking the rules. More detail is available here.
  • Greeny

    Whatever the episcopate does to deflect or obfuscate the reality is the real probability that the laity will vote with their feet and pocket books. What’s the current number-is it only about 30% of Catholics in the U.S. who regularly attend Sunday Mass? Unless there is real reform that number will only decrease.

    • Jacob Miller

      If Pope Francis really is a dictator, as Henry Sire claims, I’d like to see him immediately fire all the bishops. Make them take vows of poverty and spend the rest of their lives running food kitchens for the poor. This would be the best thing fro their souls.

      Then, he should put lay women in charge of all the churches. They seem to be the ones least involved in these scandals.

      The priests and other clergy would be directed by the laity. Parishes and diocese would be run democratically rather than top-down. Salaries of the priests would be tied to the salaries of church janitors and secretaries.

      OK — I know I’m being ridiculous. But this is what real reform would look like even if it surely won’t happen.

      • Patmos

        So what troll factory do you work for? And how does your mother hide her shame?

        • That troll factory is the “charismatic” sect of protestantism, which I think is “reform” calvinism.

          This one is espousing views no different front he iconoclasts of 500 years ago who used to burn down Churches, rape nuns, and then dig up graves of past nuns to desecrate the skeletons.

          They REALLY hate nuns for some reason.

          • Ken Abbott

            “Charismatic” refers to the second-blessing, so-called spiritual gifts (particularly glossolalia), and is more a feature of certain fundamentalist or pentacostal churches. However, there was–and remains, if I recall correctly–a charismatic strain in some segments of Roman Catholicism that started up in the 1960s.

            I am unfamiliar with the term “reform” Calvinism. There’s Calvinism and there are the Reformed Churches, which significantly overlap but are not exactly coterminous. In neither instance is there any significant charismatic phenomenon active.

      • So you want to destroy Apostolic Succession, destroy the only connection man will ever have to God, bring about the end of the world in the process… all so these Bishops can do what they do of their own volition anyways?

        The Church spends 99% of its money on those soup kitchens you speak of already. The other 1% is operating cost. The Church has no money, and that is on purpose.

        It seems you look at the beauty of Churches, which is supposed to force people to look outside of themselves, and instead feel hatred and greed. First hatred out of the capital sin of pride (which is believing you have usurped the Divine Will) because you want to look inward and not outward. Second by way of the capital sin of greed, which is believing you are more worthy of something than the person who actually owns it.

        you want the gold and marble in your personal possession to glorify you, as opposed to it being in Churches to point to beyond this world. That impulse you have is demonic.

        Then I read further and see you want to completely spit on God by putting women in charge of the Church to completely preclude Apostolic Succession, and then make Churches be run like a commune totally fixated on the worship of mankind via marxist “social justice.”

        Have you always served the anti-Christ and wished for the anti-Church?

      • ArthurMcGowan

        What makes you think priests’ salaries are higher than a janitor’s?

    • Then let the faithless and weak cull themselves away.

      Does anyone really want near them people who apostatize at the first sign of conflict?

      • Matt Robinson

        Aggiornamento itself was and is apostasy writ large. Totally bankrupt, man made agenda. Why do you think Our Lord keeps cursing that fig tree? Can’t see the forest for the trees. No one buys that bs anymore. We know they are not Roman Catholics.

        • Ken Abbott

          But was not aggiornamento the brainchild and policy of Saint John XXIII?

          • The300

            He was a liberal, no?

          • Ken Abbott

            Roncalli a liberal? Not theologically, I don’t think so, although Vatican II did lead to a number of changes regretted by many of the Roman Catholic faithful. But I did think it odd that Matt would term that pope’s policy apostasy considering he is now considered a saint.

          • ArthurMcGowan

            All saints have made mistakes. Any infallibility Roncalli enjoyed was on account of his being Pope, not on account of his being a saint.

  • Jacob Miller

    I’ve heard non-partisan sources already refuting some of Vigano’s claims. (And, of course, “dictator pope” is just sensationalist.) Some see Vigano as an anti-gay activist rather than a defender of children

    But who can rule anything out? What we’ve learned already is shocking beyond belief.

    • Patmos

      More promotion of perversion. Go away troll, you have been exposed.

    • The scandal was sodomites grooming young men as sodomites do daily as they cannot occur naturally.

      This is an issue of sodomy, not of the Church. The reason you project onto the Church is to cover for what sodomites are and what all sodomites do, by blaming the Churchfkr something the Church explicitly rejects.

      So apparently on top of your marxism and satanic anti-Church ambitions, it appears you support sodomy too.

  • Patmos

    Reeks of self inflicted destruction from Francis, a man who has shown little interest in the Gospel of Christ. All the dirty pervs are in God’s sights, including pathetic minions like the troll here “Jacob Miller”. Not sure what they think they’re getting away with. That always baffles me: The sheer stupidity of the prideful.

  • Andrew Mason

    Not my dog, not my fight but I am curious about the implications. if Francis is proven to be supporting sodomy, or at least priests who practice it against their parishioners what impact will that have? How can Roman Catholics square their notion of apostolic succession with a hierarchy that unequivocally practices a lifestyle at odds with Scripture? And is there any means of removing a pope who is promoting a faith that directly contradicts God’s Will? Will it simply be a case of parishioners having to make a choice as to whether they will serve God or man?

    • The office of a Priest/Bishop is separate from anyone in that office. They are still valid Priests and Bishops, a human cannot change what God established.

      Seems you are now dipping deep into the donatist heresy, which claims if a Priest/Bishop is personally non-virtuous then his orders must be invalid. No. Holy Orders are a Sacrament given by God and are therefore above mankind. God performs every Sacrament, and Priests/Bishops merely act In the Person of Christ to facilitate the transaction. The Priest and Bishops have no personal power, just what Sacred Power God gives to them.

      It will be a case of whether Catholics are weaklings who will apostatize into serving man’s own ego like in prot heresy or any other form of gnosticism, or whether they will be unaffected by such worldly nonsense and remain in the One True Faith. I personally have little qualms with the weak being culled out into the ranks of gnostics, but I pity you for having to accept them into your ranks and them deal with them yourself.

      • Andrew Mason

        Curious. I ask several hypothetical questions in the interest of getting a Roman Catholic view and instead I get a diatribe, but I’ll bite.

        God didn’t establish the offices of Roman Catholicism. As such any changes are fine.

        Nope not arguing Donatism, however there is a critical difference between being human and thus fallible, and choosing to pursue a lifestyle directly at odds with Scripture. Sacraments are a Roman Catholic concept, and one not universally accepted. Many denominations see things in terms of ordinances, with the practices being a matter of faithfulness not about attaining grace.

        Which is which regarding weakness though? Given the hypothetical above, are the weaklings those who embrace apostasy and choose to stay in a church that defies God, or those who cling to God even though it requires them to walk away from the church they’ve known and loved their entire lives?

        • No you got an answer, and you rejected it like a 2 year old because it wasn’t an answer you liked.

          God established the Church as Christ during His mission and God founded the Church at Pentecost where the Apostles were consecrated as the first Bishops of the Church. God is also at the head of the Church and controls the Church.

          Those who leave the Church reject God. What is happening now is a test to see who is real and who isn’t.

          • David Quelle

            “Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Grapes are not gathered from thorn bushes nor figs from thistles, are they?”
            Matthew 7:15‭-‬16 NASB

            Office means nothing if it is not accompanied by good fruit. What we are looking at it bad fruit which originates from bad soil. One should should head Jesus warning here in Matthew and follow good fruit.

          • Like everything the Church is responsible for? Civilization, the sciences, the only substantive thinking humanity will ever have, everything you take for granted, all of the good culture in the west.

            The Office was established by God, and you nor any man can take that away inside or out of it. Please inform this to your dark master.

      • John A.

        Your comment may square with Catholic tradition and teaching, but I can’t square it with Scripture at all. Then again, I can’t tell from it if you are advocating that pedophiles remained in office, so I could be wrong.

        • The Church wrote the New Testament. The scandal had to do with sodomites and young men.

    • James

      Scripture will be reinterpreted to fit the new view.

      We eat shellfish, use credit cards, and think nothing of tattoos. We’ll get used to it.

    • Jay W. Richards

      Nothing follows from this, any more than the fact that the apostles themselves all fled on Holy Thursday, Peter denied Jesus three times, only John was at the foot of the cross on Good Friday, and Judas (one of the twelve) betrayed him. The faith doesn’t hinge on the integrity of individual shepherds. If it did, the Church would have ceased to exist in the first century.

  • James

    Air conditioning as sinful?

    It takes less energy to cool Atlanta in the summer than to heat Chicago in the winter. Air conditioning allows people to take advantage of the mild winters of warm climates without sweltering in the summer.

    • ArthurMcGowan

      That’s interesting! (About Atlanta and Chicago.)

      Air conditioning gets bashed simply because it hasn’t been around as long as heating, and therefore can be stigmatized as a privilege of “the rich.”

      When there was a huge heat wave in France a few years ago, tens of thousands of elderly people died. Lack of the “luxury” of air conditioning.

  • Fyodor D

    The part of the story that doesn’t make sense to me is the claim that Pope Benedict learned of a homosexual network in the Church…and then resigned?!? Instead of uprooting this heretical, destructive group himself, he would roll the dice and hope that his successor would take on this cabal?!?

    No one who loved the Church would do this, in my opinion…and Benedict certainly loved the Church.

    • Jay W. Richards

      The best (non-conspiracy) explanation I’ve heard of this is that Benedict realized curial officials simply weren’t following his orders, and were in fact preventing him from even receiving outside correspondence. He felt so old and infirm that he didn’t think he could deal with it himself. He hoped a younger successor would be able to deal with it. Unfortunately, he couldn’t see the future, and probably didn’t imagine it would turn out as it did.

      • ArthurMcGowan

        He should have sacked all those who weren’t following his orders. He should have published the now-famous dossier.

        And he should have gone to the window over St. Peter’s Square and told the world that he was being held prisoner, and named names, and appealed for assistance.

        But that’s just not how things are done in Rome. Yet.

  • BTP

    There is no solution to this that does not involve the Swiss Guard taking some sort of action that seems very much like a coup. Francis is the product of a corrupt curia & has surrounded himself with more of the same. He won’t resign, which means that, if he is to go, there will have to be some other process to make it happen.

    Tell me I’m wrong.

  • Placeboshotgun

    I am saddened by the comments I see on this article. Gentlemen, is this really what we want to be doing at this time? Tearing into eachother? Demanding that our particular branch of Christianity is the only true one and all others are illegitimate and hell-bound? Must we fight another 100 years war?

    Surely now is a time when Christians of good faith of all branches should come together to mourn these grievous revelations and consider what we might do to support one another, and particularly the Catholics in this difficult time. Are we not to be known for our love for eachother?

    • The problem is that heretics really have no foundation for anything, so they subsist entirely on attacks against the Church. Would they stop that, they would have nothing to talk about.

  • The300

    I’ve been wondering why God would allow a man like Pope Francis to gain the chair of Peter. I see why now. He was put there to expose the rot in the Church. Unwittingly, this liberal pope’s bad decisions may lead to a better stronger, more Catholic Church. Once he’s gone.

    • Ken Abbott

      Perhaps this also explains the elevation of Giovanni di Lorenzo de’ Medici.

  • GLT

    Being a Protestant I have, for the most part, been indifferent when it comes to the Pope. However, when it comes to Francis my feelings are quite negative. I do not have the sense he is an honest man of God. Instead I have the sense of a scheming politician whose actions are motivated by expediency rather than integrity.

Inspiration
Who are the Least of These?
Nancy Flory
More from The Stream
Recommended
More

The national daily championing freedom, smaller government and human dignity. The Stream offers a rich and lively source for breaking news, Christian inspiration and conservative commentary while challenging the worst in the mainstream media.

Connect with Us