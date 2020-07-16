Little Hero: Boy Saves Sister From Dog Attack, Gets 90 Stitches on Face

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” A six-year-old boy is a hero after saving his sister from a dog attack.

On July 9, Bridger saw a neighbor’s dog charging at his little sister. He stood between them and the dog attacked him instead. After being bitten several times on the head and face, Bridger grabbed his sister’s hand and ran to safety, his Aunt Nikki Walker wrote on Instagram. He received 90 stitches to repair the damage on his head and face.

Bridger’s aunt wrote on Instagram, “We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans.” She continued to say that Bridger’s injuries are healing and he’s in great spirits.

Some of the superheroes from the Avengers responded.

Actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, praised Bridger for his heroic and selfless actions in a video message. “I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. You’re parents must be so proud of you. I’m going to track down your address and I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are. We need people like you.” He added that recovery might be tough, but based on what he saw, nothing would slow Bridger down.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Avengers, also reached out to Bridger. “People who put the well beings (sic) of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of a man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration…Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk/Professor).”

Nancy Flory is an associate editor at The Stream. You can follow her @NancyFlory3, and follow The Stream @Streamdotorg.