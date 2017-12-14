The Stream

As an Ex-Gay Cradle Catholic, I Know the Devastation That Awaits Those Who Follow Fr. James Martin

By Robert Oscar Lopez Published on December 14, 2017

Robert Oscar Lopez

Father James Martin, SJ, has attracted a national following by calling for the Catholic church to apologize to the LGBT community. He claims to support the Church’s traditional, biblical teachings on sexuality, but also hints broadly that on gay issues the official teachings haven’t been “received.” I’d like to offer Father Martin my own reflections. I grew up in a Catholic milieu that was nothing if not gay-friendly. And I paid quite a price for that.

I immersed myself in the gay world of New York.

I grew up a Catholic, of a sort. Mine was a Puerto Rican liberation-theology household in the 1970s and 1980s. A predominantly white Catholic parish close to our home was suburban and not liberal enough for my mother’s tastes. We attended instead less conservative churches close to a university campus. I was expected to watch videos promoting the Sandinistas. The religious sister who helped me prepare for confirmation often called God “She.”

Sexual ‘Freedom’

I was positive that Jesus had founded the Catholic Church. I was also sure it was okay to engage in homosexual sex. So I did. A lot. For fifteen years, from the age of thirteen until the age of twenty-eight. I had sex, in fact, with over 200 men, the vast majority of whose names I still do not know. People around me gave each other AIDS and died.

I immersed myself in the gay world of New York. It was a world in which youth and beauty were weapons. Sexual freedom gave everyone license to manipulate and compete with each other. It was not Catholic guilt but cancer, my loss of a muscular physique, and my falling in love with a woman in 1999 that prompted me to break out of homosexuality. Because I’d never heard the priests or other Catholics I met take a biblical (or traditional Catholic) stand against the lifestyle that held me captive, I left that church in search of answers.

Baptized Baptist

I chose to be baptized at a Chinese Baptist church in Los Angeles. By then I was already married for seven years and had a daughter. Prior to that, I was unable to convict myself fully of my sin and finally surrender to Jesus Christ. I had surrendered my religious fate to the smiling, “welcoming” priests I met in liberal Catholic circles, thinking that was enough. The church as I encountered it failed to bring me into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

Prior to my adult baptism, my religious practice convinced me that everything I was doing was okay. I went to confession. No priest responded to my description of graphic gay sex with anonymous partners by saying, “Stop doing that.” Many people I met at church encouraged it. Priests told me to say a certain number of Our Fathers or Hail Marys and I would be clean until next week. The pastor in my home church raised no serious objections to my gay promiscuity.

Several post-Vatican II factions pushed for just the brand of Catholicism that licensed my self-destructive lifestyle. Particularly among some Latin Americans, you saw a mid-century enthusiasm for Christianized Marxism. Along with this came a rejection of old (2,000 year) Catholic insistence on chastity. There were some who felt that homosexuality was not even that great of a concern. Homosexual intercourse did not cause pregnancy. Maybe it could be tolerated without weakening the Church’s famous stand on birth control. As I said, the church I met traded in moral confusion, of the sort Fr. Martin is doing nothing to solve.

Nilda

Some of my strange Catholic experience finds its reflection in Nilda.This is a novel set in the 1940s by Puerto Rican author Nicholasa Mohr. The main character feels torn between the pious Catholic women in her family and her angry stepfather who says this: “… filling her head with that phony stuff. Fairy tales in order to oppress the masses. …Bunch of impotent faggots oppressing the people.”

Nilda presents the complex views Puerto Ricans had toward Catholics and sexuality. We often assumed that because Catholic priests were peaceful and nonviolent, sometimes even effeminate, that they were homosexuals. This myth fed into the anti-clericalism of Nilda’s stepfather, who dismissed the clergy as a homosexual elite. It led others, like the people in my family, to assume that homosexuals were naturally more Christ-like and to trust them all the more.

Maybe that’s why mother saw little contradiction in being Catholic and gay. These were the messages I got from mentors like Prof. John Boswell, a proud homosexual at Yale who presented himself as a pious Catholic. There are no Catholic rules against homosexuality, really. Everyone knows most priests are gay. It is no big deal. Or so we were led to believe.

Ironies Abound

My dignity was no big deal. The lives of my friends were no big deal. The plentiful passages in the Bible devoted to chastity, which I never read in its entirety until I was twenty-eight, were no big deal. I bear a grudge against the liberal Catholics who formed me. I admit it.

But ironies abound. Fast-forward to 2012, when I was forty-one years old and recently discharged from the Army. I was trying to distance myself from all my gay friends, most of my family, and any gay man who might take an interest in me. So I never wanted to hear anything about gays or Catholics ever again. I consciously gained a huge amount of weight because I thought that as a fat man I would be invisible to gays; that way I could move forward in peace. But then Ryan Anderson, a Catholic protégé of Princeton professor Robert George, asked me to write an essay about being raised by lesbians. I believe sincerely that if people with faith like theirs, good priests or sisters, had been around in my childhood, they would have led me to a godly life from the beginning. Maybe I’d still be Catholic.

Approaching middle age, suddenly I found myself surrounded by gay debates again, this time because homosexuals around the world wanted to kill me. I was also surrounded by serious Catholics, since in 2012 they were the ones working the hardest to defend marriage against the LGBT juggernaut. The five years that followed “Growing Up with Two Moms” have been an emotional roller-coaster.

The Catholic scholars and activists who have promoted my work have helped me realize how much I share with them. And how much they have to lose if Catholic leaders decide to follow Fr. Martin off the deep end.

I’m a Baptist now, Father Martin. In fact, I teach at a seminary. I’m a happily married father. So maybe I’m not the audience that interests you. But if you don’t want more Catholics like me to wander in spiritual deserts, and emerge (if at all) as Protestants, then you’ll stop sowing confusion. Go back to the faith of St. Ignatius, of Jesus, of Moses. You know what it really teaches. Stop being coy. No one is fooled.

  • I’m sorry for your bad experience, but that doesn’t mean that Christ did not found the Catholic Church (Matt 16:18) or that He wants division (John chapter 17). He doesn’t want to division. I pray you find your way back home, and yes I agree, Fr. Martin is wrong.

    • Patmos

      In that passage in Matthew Jesus was talking about Peter’s faith, not Peter himself or Catholicism, and it’s that faith that comprises the church. Denominations have nothing to do with it.

      • No it isn’t. That’s what Protestants say to rationalize their separation. Ask the Eastern Orthodox.

        • Kathy

          You are correct that the Eastern Orthodox believe the Reformers were wrong. However, they also say, according to a book I have on the religions of the world, that “the East has kept the faith, while the West strayed into heresy through the development of the papacy and claims to absolute primacy (supremacy) over all other churches.”

          • If you’re saying the sticking point between Latin (Roman) and Eastern (Orthodox) churches is not the primacy of the Bishop of Rome – they both agree on that – but the nature of the papacy (what it means to be primacy) then you are correct. Because in the middle ages society shifted to a more hierarchical organization, the popes felt that the papacy too should be hierarchical over the other bishops. I would love to end that and have the Roman and Eastern churches once again united. The theological differences are infinitesimal, especially when you compare both with Protestants. But Roman and Eastern agree on that passage in Matthew giving the Bishop of Rome primacy based on Christ building the church on Peter. It was understood to be the physical church and only some 1500 years later (maybe even more) did anyone make up this notion of a church of faith.

            But Kathy, read Chapter 17 of John and notice how Christ implores for the church to be unified. All Christians should be as one church with the Bishop of Rome as primacy but with enough flexibility for the other bishops to express their cultural individualities. It won’t happen in my lifetime, but I pray it will some day. I hope you can see how Christ wanted that unity.

          • Kathy

            Thank you for your explanation, Manny. I only know what I’ve read regarding the Eastern Orthodox, but am very familiar with the Roman church through much experience.

            Yes, Christ does implore unity, but I personally don’t at all believe it should be under the Bishop of Rome. I could go on and on, but don’t think Robert’s article should be a forum for this discussion of our divergent beliefs.

            Maybe another time…

          • Peace and have a blessed Christmas!

          • Kathy

            Thank you, you as well!

          • Kathy

            I should have added I believe it’s unity among His TRUE followers that Christ desires. He’s not referring to just anyone who happens to be attending a particular church and claiming an alliance with a certain denomination. His true followers come from every Christian church and from the Messianic Jewish affiliation as well.

      • Cotton

        And just how do you know He was talking about Peter’s faith….is that your infallible teaching on that verse?

    • tether

      The rock Jesus refers too is the truth that He is the Christ. Peter is not the rock. If Peter were the infallible rock or the first Pope then why does Jesus rebuke him in 16:23?
      And why don’t all the other disciples submit to Peter from that day forward?

      • They do. Read Acts.

  • BXVI

    Thank you.

  • Darren

    Dear Robert,

    God bless you. I would just say one thing, don’t let Father Martin stop you from coming back home to the fullness of the Christian faith that is found in Catholicism.

    The Catholic Church needs you with your witness.

    May your personal relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, lead you back to the church He founded.

  • David

    Dear Robert, I praise God for your witness. Love in Christ, David Bayly

  • blancheknott

    I am fully Catholic and practice my faith daily. But every Sunday I always watch InTouch with Dr. Charles Stanley before going to Sunday Mass. Rather than leave the Catholic Church, I just augment it with good teaching from better speakers. Dr. Stanley may be Baptist, but his moral teachings are sound and forceful. I have never heard him say anything contrary to the true faith. If only our Catholic priests were as forthright as Dr. Stanley [or Billy Graham for that matter] at saying what needs to be said from the pulpit!

  • Bill Harkins

    Robert, thank you for your wise words and witness. God Bless you this Advent!
    Bill

  • Kathy

    Robert, you have done nothing wrong by changing your faith affiliation. Christ has His chosen people from every “nation and tribe”, not just one particular denomination. If you adhere to the truth of God’s Word in the Bible and follow Jesus’ teachings, you are His child no matter the church you attend.

  • tether

    Christ founded the church he is the head priest and the one and only mediator between man and God. Unfortunately the Catholic Church seems to have changed or rewritten some of the Scriptures and they seem to follow men’s traditions instead of the book. I pray though Catholic Church is a whole returns to the word of God

    • elisabetta

      That’s not the point of this article.

  • CadaveraVeroInnumero

    Robert, have benefited from your writing for years, now. Though a (convert) Catholic, understand your decision to plant your feet squarely on Jesus’ own.

    Fr Martin stays where he is because, despite the Gospel/Apostolic framing of the house, contemporary Catholicism has installed a comfortable room for him to lay his head, hang his queered-up hat, welcome his ilk to crash his digs. In short, the Catholic Church has not only provisioned him with room & board, it has foolishly assured him that the Master of the house will not drop by and evict him!

  • John

    What good is a Magisterium if you promote leaders in the church that openly contradict it ?what good is salt that loses its saltiness,

  • James

    Maybe if they ordained married men in the West, like they do in the East, there wouldn’t be such a high percentage of gay men in the priesthood.

    Nor is this a new problem. The priesthood and religious life has long been the closet of the Church.

    • Darren

      There is no “high percentage” of men with same-sex attraction in the priesthood. Where is your proof? The lying liberal media? That’s a good one. The use of the word “gay” has run it’s course. It’s misleading and a lie. One is gay as much as a hummingbird is a whale.

      And you fall for the married priesthood lie. There is a reason for celibate men. Jesus was celibate. This should be reasonable enough for any Christian.

      I suggest reading a little GK Chesterton or Hilaire Belloc for some basic human common sense and a little of real human history.

      God bless.

  • Ryan H

    Hey Robert-Peace to you, and I reverence the Holy Spirit for bringing about the personal changes in your life! Glory to Him.

    That having been stated, I’d like to say that I find your story, represented here, to be one that doesn’t at all reflect the capital “c” Church. I do find it to be one that represents a string of unfortunate church experiences coupled with a delayed encounter with the healing power of Christ. I also find it to be completely out of line with anything I’ve experienced as a Catholic.

    Even as St. Paul spent lots of time correcting the errors of the First Church (undoubtedly the Eucharistic Church, governed by Peter and the Episcopalian Magisterium), he didn’t advocate that they willingly separate themselves from the Church in order to protest the imperfections found in one other. Let us speak the truth in love, and return to the power of the real, Risen Christ who alone can heal and perfect our hearts and souls according to His perfect grace.

    Debate about the issues and viewpoints of individual parishes, factions, and vocal priests (Fr. Martin, here) aren’t new. Nor are they indictments of Christ’s Church…I wont get too catechical here, but I’d offer this: the church’s teaching on this particular issue is one of pure mercy and desire to understand that sin and separation from God is real in this fallen world, and permeates the Church Militant. But what sin can stand against Him in the end? I’d say none. Our Lord desires, embodies and pours forth mercy and reconciliation without limit…and commands us to do the same.

    But He also calls us to turn from our sin and be perfect, even as the Father in heaven is perfect. Pretty tall order.

    Can we apologize to ANY community whom we’ve treated uncharitably? Of course. I’d makes amends with my brother BEFORE I got to the judge, lest I be thrown in prison and not released until I’d payed the last penny. Because it is Christ’s command that I do so.

    Which brings me to crux of my point against some of your arguments: Reconciliation, mercy, making peace—this we should do, willingly if we get the chance…Maybe even 70 x 7 times if we get the chance—BUT RECONCILING with those whom we’ve had bitter disagreements doesn’t EQUAL accepting their error as an acceptable addition to or subtraction from The Way. Sin—of any description—doesn’t have the power to do that. Christ settled that upon the cross.

    I fail to see the theological problem with apologizing…I also reject the implication that reconciling with the sick and broken somehow means we are destined to be sick and broken, too.

    For example, to be baptized twice..both times by an imperfect and fallible human…but the second time, it “took.” Does that mean the Lord refused to send his spirit to you in that sacrament until you found your way to the one church in LA that was acceptable to Him? Of course not—he healed those wounds because you truly repented and received His grace. The second baptism was unnecessary.

    I apologize if I’ve offended you with that comment. I also maintain that no person should be baptized twice—for to do so would be to deny Holy God’s ability to be present in any and all Trinitarian baptism (a hallmark and old teaching from the Church).

    Brother, I apologize. Truly—not to make a point. Forgive me if I’ve been uncharitable or hurtful. Let us be reconciled in His Mercy. I still don’t intend to be baptized again. I still maintain that to do so is wrong.

    I pray the Holy Spirit continues to work in you, through Christ, and that he leads you home. What a miracle He has already begun to work in you! Blessings and I shall pray that you continue to receive His Love.

    Your friend in Christ,

    Ryan

  • Jones Howell

    Good for you, Robert Lopez!

  • Ryan H

